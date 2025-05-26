Romance and music fill ANAF Club

May 26, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
Jonny Yumang performs an Engelbert Humperdinck tribute. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Army Navy Airforce Club in Cornwall (Unit 342) hosted a special Mother’s Day Show on Saturday, May 10, featuring Jonny Yumang’s tribute to Engelbert Humperdinck. Guests were treated to classic romantic tunes accompanied by guitarist Travis Lafave.

The evening offered more than just music. Ladies received flowers, couples danced by candlelight, and a raffle was held for a bouquet courtesy of Flowers Cornwall-making it a memorable celebration for many.

“It’s a Mother’s Day party with music people love,” said Norman Bourgon, President of the ANAF Club.

“I’m very happy with the crowd and with the organizers. It’s going very good. I’m happy our club is picking up pretty good since COVID.”

Bourgon emphasized that the ANAF Club is open to everyone, not just veterans.

“We’re pretty friendly. You’re more than welcome to our club,” he added, highlighting regular events like Wednesday wing nights.

