February 7th is Rose Day.

A garden’s most captivating blossoms, roses come in an array of hues and unleash an enchanting fragrance that fills the air.

Victorians might have been considered obsessed with the symbolism of flowers in their time! Flowers were used to express their feelings and roses were symbols of the most intimate, passionate types of love.

And now, Rose Day is here to bring even more meaning to these expressions of love!

Share a story with us in the comments section!