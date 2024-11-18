Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise Hosts Annual Trivia Night to support Cornwall’s Children’s Christmas Fund

The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise invites the community to join in for an evening of fun and friendly competition at our Annual Trivia Night on Friday, November 22, 2024. The event will take place at the Best Western Cabaret Ballroom, sponsored by Marlborough Place – Assisted Living Homes. Doors will open at 6 PM, with trivia action starting at 7 PM as teams compete across ten exciting categories.

This year, we expect 24 teams of 8 participants to battle it out for the prestigious 2024 trivia bragging rights. As one of the club’s main fundraising events, Trivia Night aims to raise $5,000 which will go directly towards the Cornwall’s Children’s Christmas Fund. The Children’s Christmas Fund initiative is spearheaded by the Cornwall and District Service Club Council, a day-long effort to help 1200+ local families during the holidays.

Our dynamic quizmasters, Paul Aubin and Cameron MacPhee, will lead the evening, ensuring a night filled with laughter and excitement. Participants can look forward to 150 never-before-seen trivia questions, a mystery box raffle, food and drinks, and a silent auction featuring homemade treats. Attendees are sure to experience plenty of “ah-ha” moments throughout the night!

Club Past-President Martin Nadon notes, “The team names get very creative. I remember one team called ‘Principals without Principles’ and another was ‘We have a Trivia Problem.’” This year, teams can enhance their strategy with trivia mulligans and doublers, available for purchase.

$200 secures a spot for your team of 8 friends or family members. Additionally, businesses can sponsor one trivia category, showcasing their support for this meaningful cause with a $300 donation. To reserve your table, please visit the Eventbrite page or email info@cornwallsunriserotary.com.

Join us for a memorable evening as we come together to strengthen our community. Together, let’s make a difference in our community!