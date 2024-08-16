SASS Moonfest 2024 Moves Indoors Due to Storm

The second annual SASS Moonfest, originally planned as an outdoor yoga festival and wellness market at Lamoureux Park, was relocated to the Civic Complex Salons on Friday, August 9, 2024, due to the heavy rainfall brought by a low-pressure system interacting with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby. Despite the weather forcing the event indoors, the festival maintained its peaceful energy and spirit.

Sara Murphy, Executive Director of SASS for Women SDG&A, noted the successful transition. “Well, thank you, Tropical Storm Debby!We’ve had to move the event indoors, but our team is adapting, and I think we’ve done a great job of creating a nice event for everyone who has come out.”

The festival included yoga sessions, meditation, sound baths, and belly dancing, alongside a wellness market featuring over 30 vendors—more than double last year’s number. “We’ve expanded this yearfrom 13 vendors to over 30, and introduced a new ‘Chill Lounge,’ although we had to scale it down due to the weather,” Murphy explained.

Murphy also emphasized the event’s role in raising awareness about SASS for Women’s services, which extend beyond sexual assault to address issues like harassment, coercion, and human trafficking.

Feedback from attendees was positive, with one vendor calling it “the nicest event they’ve been to.” Looking ahead, Murphyhighlighted the upcoming “Chalk the Walk” event in October, aimed at further engaging the community in supporting survivors.

Despite weather challenges, SASS Moonfest 2024 brought together a community of women to promote support, wellness, and empowerment.