Save the Date – Aultsville Film Festival January 24-26, 2025

As we prepare for our 2024-2025 season at Aultsville Theatre, we are thrilled to announce that the Aultsville Film Festival will return in January 2025!

As many in our community will recall, the Aultsville Film Festival had 10 years of success prior to the pandemic serving as our top fundraiser for a full decade. With over $100,000 raised during this time we are excited to see this event return for this season.

Thanks to the support of the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Capital Grant in 2023 Aultsville Theatre has been able to invest in a new film screen, projector and the necessary equipment to integrate this equipment into our current system. This investment will mean a new and improved experience for our guests now and into the future.

Throughout these summer months, our technical team has been busy installing the equipment and planning is now underway for our first festival since 2020!

We are delighted to be working with The Toronto International Film Circuit to bring Independent Film back to Cornwall.

On Friday, January 24th we will see the Aultsville Film Festival return for a three-day festival running until Sunday, January 26th.

Over the coming months, I look forward to working with our Film Festival Committee Chair, Jennifer Francis to bring this event to life. There is a lot of work to be done, and we need the community’s support to ensure the success of this event. If you are interested in lending your support as a volunteer, sponsor or planning committee member please reach out to jennifer@aultsvilletheatre.com for more information. Planning meetings will begin this fall, and we hope you will stay tuned for more updates about this event through our social media and newsletter!