January 30, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 21 min on January 3, 2024
School Day of Non-violence and Peace

January 30th is School Day of Non-violence and Peace.

Most people dream of the world being a much safer place to live. Many wish and hope that future generations will inherit a healthy planet that is filled with peace and harmony. And, although this change is unlikely to happen in an instant, people can still start now to instill this value in the future citizens of the world.

School Day of Non-violence and Peace offers opportunities for children to be taught about pacifism and non-violence.

