SDG Reads 2024 “An Evening with Craig Shreve” – Event Highlights

SDG Library hosted its annual SDG Reads “Meet the Author” event on Monday, October 7, at North Stormont Place in Avonmore. The event brought together the community in a wonderful setting to meet author; Craig Shreve to discuss his latest novel, “The African Samurai.”

A select number of guests attended a VIP before the main event to listen and meet Craig in a more intimate setting.

Following the VIP event, over seventy (70) guests attended the main event. Guests listened intently as Craig shared insights about his story of Yasuke, Japan’s first foreign-born samurai and the only samurai of African descent.

Craig delved into the themes and experiences that influenced his writing journey. The audience were captivated as they listened to anecdotes and the in-depth research that shaped the narrative. “I love having a puzzle to work out,” Shreve said when discussing how to bring Yasuke’s character to life without an abundance of historical records.

After the reading, participants engaged in a lively Q&A session, asking thought-provoking questions and discussing various aspects of the book and the writing process. This interactive exchange fostered a sense of community, allowing readers to feel connected not only to the author but also to one another.

The evening ended with refreshments and a book signing, where attendees had the opportunity to meet Craig and have their copies signed. The joy on the attendees’ faces as they met the author was a testament to the power of literature in creating meaningful connections.

A huge thank you to Craig Shreve for generously giving his time and sharing his journey through his detailed and immersive research about a truly fascinating historical figure.

Thank you to our sponsors for their generosity and support, and to the library team for their dedication and passion for the SDG Reads program.

To our wonderful guests, SDG Reads aims to inspire and engage our community through a shared love of reading, and this cannot be achieved without our patrons. Thank you for your support and enthusiasm, we look forward to bringing you SDG Reads 2025!