SDG Reads 2024 Special Event – An evening with author Craig Shreve 

September 26, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 50 min on September 19, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
SDG Library
Comment count:
SDG Reads 2024 Special Event – An evening with author Craig Shreve 

The SDG library is excited to host the SDG Reads 2024 program. SDG Reads is a “One Book, One Community” program that encourages all residents across SDG to read the same title before coming together for an evening with the author. SDG Reads selects Canadian authors to highlight the diverse talent within our Country.

SDG Reads 2024 Author, Craig Shreve will be visiting SDG next month. Shreve will discuss his novel “The African Samurai”, share his experiences, and sign copies.

 

“The African Samurai” is a powerful historical novel. Set against the backdrop of Japan’s feudal era, “The African Samurai,” tells the extraordinary true story of Yasuke, an African warrior who journeyed to Japan in the late 16th century and ascended the ranks to become Japan’s first foreign-born samurai and the only samurai of African descent.

“SDG Reads is a program that encourages people across the area to read the same book before coming together for an evening with the author,” said Rebecca Luck, Director of Library Services. “We’re looking forward to hearing from Mr. Shreve and encourage everyone to come together and share their love of reading.”

The event will take place at 6:30pm on Monday, October 7, 2024, at North Stormont Place in Avonmore.

“The African Samurai” can be borrowed from SDG Library as a physical copy, eBook, or downloadable audiobook, or purchased at any of our fifteen (15) branches. Books are $20, with all proceeds reinvested into the SDG Reads program.

This event is free to attend. Guests can reserve their seats by registering on the events page at www.sdglibrary.ca.  For those looking for an extra special experience, a limited number of tickets to a VIP session before the main event are available for purchase at all SDG Branches.

 

 

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

O’Neil Studios Hosts End-of-Summer Student Showcase
A&E Plus

O’Neil Studios Hosts End-of-Summer Student Showcase

The O'Neil Studios Instructors Group hosted its annual End of Summer Student Showcase on Sunday, September 22, at the Cornwall Lions…