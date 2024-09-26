SDG Reads 2024 Special Event – An evening with author Craig Shreve 

The SDG library is excited to host the SDG Reads 2024 program. SDG Reads is a “One Book, One Community” program that encourages all residents across SDG to read the same title before coming together for an evening with the author. SDG Reads selects Canadian authors to highlight the diverse talent within our Country.

SDG Reads 2024 Author, Craig Shreve will be visiting SDG next month. Shreve will discuss his novel “The African Samurai”, share his experiences, and sign copies.

“The African Samurai” is a powerful historical novel. Set against the backdrop of Japan’s feudal era, “The African Samurai,” tells the extraordinary true story of Yasuke, an African warrior who journeyed to Japan in the late 16th century and ascended the ranks to become Japan’s first foreign-born samurai and the only samurai of African descent.

“SDG Reads is a program that encourages people across the area to read the same book before coming together for an evening with the author,” said Rebecca Luck, Director of Library Services. “We’re looking forward to hearing from Mr. Shreve and encourage everyone to come together and share their love of reading.”

The event will take place at 6:30pm on Monday, October 7, 2024, at North Stormont Place in Avonmore.

“The African Samurai” can be borrowed from SDG Library as a physical copy, eBook, or downloadable audiobook, or purchased at any of our fifteen (15) branches. Books are $20, with all proceeds reinvested into the SDG Reads program.

This event is free to attend. Guests can reserve their seats by registering on the events page at www.sdglibrary.ca. For those looking for an extra special experience, a limited number of tickets to a VIP session before the main event are available for purchase at all SDG Branches.