SDSG Greens Host Film Screening at Library

Around two dozen local residents gathered at the Cornwall Public Library on January 2, 2025, for the SDSG Greens’ Film & Demo Night, featuring a screening of the acclaimed documentary Kiss the Ground. Narrated by Woody Harrelson, the film explores the potential of regenerative agriculture tocombat climate change by improving soil health.

Murray Campeau, President of the Ontario SDSG Greens Riding Association, emphasized the film’s relevance to the local agricultural community. “This film shows the stark differences between healthy and unhealthy soil and highlights solutions for treating it better. In our region, where dairy farming and woodlot management are prominent, this message resonates deeply,” said Campeau. He added that the event offered hands-on activities, such as seed planting kits for families to take home.

South Glengarry Mayor Lachlan McDonald, also in attendance, spoke about local efforts to support small-scale farming. “We’ve reduced minimum agricultural lot sizes from 20 to 10 acres to encourage smaller, sustainable farms. This helps foster farm-to-table practices and local food sustainability,” McDonald noted. He praised the Green Party’s environmental initiatives, stating, “Oftentimes, the best environmental decision is also the best financial decision. We must take care of our soil—it’s a resource that takes centuries to regenerate.”

The event examined innovative approaches to farming and sustainability, underscoring the importance of soil stewardship in addressing climate challenges. For more information, visit www.kissthegroundmovie.com.