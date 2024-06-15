Season of celebration at Aultsville Theatre!

With summer just around the corner, Aultsville Theatre is buzzing with excitement and the fun isn’t over yet!

We’re just few weeks shy of school being out for the summer which means dance recital and graduation season is well underway here at Aultsville.

For those that have not had the chance to take part in these activities, you may be surprised to learn that hundreds of local dancers of all ages celebrate the end of their dance season with us each spring. Over the course of four weeks, we see highland dancing, hip-hop, jazz, ballet, and everything in between grace our stage!

Aultsville Theatre is very proud to host the dance recital events for MacCulloch School of Dance, Beat Central Dance Company, Studio C Dance School, and Powell School of Dance all within a month of each other! The spirit and camaraderie of the students, their instructors and the incredible leadership of these studios make this a very special time of year.

Also, at this time of year, we are pleased to be a part of the celebrations for local students and their academic achievements. Recently, Aultsville Theatre was host to Ontario Hockey Academy’s graduation ceremony and over the course of June we will see students from La Citadelle Catholic High School, St. Lawrence Secondary School and T.R. Leger School cross the stage and accept their diplomas.

Not to be forgotten, are the three recent convocation ceremonies for St. Lawrence College’s Cornwall Campus. It gives us great pride to see many familiar faces mark the end of their time on campus, and the start of a brand-new chapter.

To all the dancers, graduates, and their families we serve at Aultsville Theatre we applaud your achievements and wish you a safe and happy summer!