Seaway Winds Concert Band Presents: “Christmas Ornaments”

The Seaway Winds Concert Band is delighted to announce its annual Christmas concert, “Christmas Ornaments,” to be held on Sunday, December 8th at 2:30 pm. The concert will take place at St. Felix de Valois Catholic Church, located at 620 Glengarry Blvd.

This cherished holiday event has become an enduring tradition in our community, bringing together families and friends to celebrate the festive season. The concert will feature a delightful selection of familiar Christmas carols and family favourites, ensuring an afternoon filled with joy and holiday spirit.

We are thrilled to have Janet Timms as our soloist for this special performance. She will be featured in the German carol “Still, Still, Still”, narrate a delightful Christmas story of a special visitor to a haunted house and lead a carol sing-a-long. Janet’s exceptional talent and heartfelt renditions will add a magical touch to the concert.

Program highlights includes: Fantasia on a French Carol; Hanukkah, Festival of Lights; Rudolph’s Christmas Overture; Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, and many other familiar holiday favourites.

“Christmas Ornaments is a highlight of our year. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the timeless beauty of Christmas music. We look forward to sharing this special tradition with everyone.”, says Seaway Winds founder and conductor Barb Hunter.

Janet Timms says, “I am honored to be a part of this beloved concert. Performing these beautiful carols and holiday favorites is always a joy, and I can’t wait to share the magic of the season with our audience.”

Tickets are $20.00 for adults, Students $10.00 (with ID) and children under 10 are free when accompanied by a ticket holder. Tickets are available at the door or from a band member.

Tickets for our April Concert “Singers and Songwriters” will be available after the concert for Christmas giving and stocking stuffers!

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of festive music and family fun December 8th at 2:30. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with you!

For more information and to learn more about the Seaway Winds Concert Band, visit our website at www.seawaywinds.ca, and follow us on Facebook for updates and behind-the- scenes content leading up to the concert.