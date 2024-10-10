Seaway Winds concert band presents “We Are The World”

On Friday, October 18th at 7:00 PM, the Seaway Winds Concert Band invites you to embark on a vibrant musical adventure with their concert, “We Are The World,” held at St. Felix de Valois Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd.

Join us for an evening that celebrates the diverse sounds and rhythms from every corner of the globe. The concert will feature special guests, Steve E and the Pacemakers , a talented community choir known for their engaging performances and enthusiasm.

Together with the Seaway Winds Concert Band, they will bring to life an exhilarating program that pays homage to various cultures, offering the audience an unforgettable experience that will resonate long after the final note. “Our theme, ‘We Are The World,’ reflects our belief in music as a universal language,” says Barb Hunter, the Seaway Winds conductor. “We are excited to explore different musical traditions and share these beautiful pieces with our community. Music has a unique way of connecting people, and we hope to celebrate that connection through this concert.”

Steve Ellam, Director of Steve E and the Pacemakers, added, “Collaborating with the Seaway Winds is always an amazing musical experience. This concert is an opportunity for us to showcase some enjoyable music and share the amazing musical talent we have in Cornwall.”

Tickets for “We Are The World” are affordably priced at: $20 for adults $10 for students Free for children under 10 Tickets are available for purchase from any Band member or at the door on the night of the concert. “We Are The World” promises to deliver an eclectic mix of genres that will entertain and enlighten. Whether you are a seasoned concertgoer or new to the world of live music, this concert is designed to appeal to all ages and musical tastes. Mark your calendars for October 18th and join us for an extraordinary evening filled with the sounds of the world.