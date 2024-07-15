Setting the Stage for our Fall Season 

With summer now upon us, it is a time of reflection and planning at Aultsville Theatre. After a busy 2023-2024 season that brought incredible local talent, as well as great professional tours to our stage we are working hard to prepare for what’s to come for 2024-2025!

Although there are no events scheduled for July and August there is still a flurry of activity taking place behind the scenes.

Over the course of the summer, our team has many projects to accomplish like the installation of our recently purchased film equipment. This investment was funded through the generous support of The Ontario Trillium Fund’s Capital Grant program with $149,700 in funding to Aultsville Theatre. This support will bring the return of independent film for next season and the Aultsville Film Festival in January 2025!

Additionally, maintenance work will be taking place on stage with the cleaning and restoration of our drapery and curtains, along with the painting of our stage, and annual upkeep to our auditorium and backstage space.

With this work going on in the background, we continue to focus on bringing the best arts and culture experiences to Cornwall. If you haven’t yet checked out our fall line-up now is the time! Tickets are moving quickly for many of upcoming events, and more announcements are to come over the summer months.

Upcoming events are listed on our website at www.aultsvilletheatre.com and while there, you can sign up for our newsletter offering you exclusive access to presale offers and event announcements.

To all of you that have visited Aultsville Theatre this past season, we thank you for your support and patronage. We look forward to seeing you again in September for a great fall line-up!