Showcasing Diversity at Cornwall Culture Fest

Cornwall’s Lamoureux Park was filled with flags, music, and international cuisines on Saturday, September 14th, as the 2024 Cornwall Culture Fest welcomed thousands of visitors. The event, now a staple in the city’s calendar, celebrated the region’s rich cultural diversity, with over 60 exhibitors, live performances, and family-friendly activities.

Carilyne Hébert, Executive Director at the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area and a key organizer of the event,emphasized the festival’s role in uniting the community and filling the void left by past events like Worldfest and Parade of Nations. “Farhana Meghji and I had a great conversation about the growth we’ve seen in our community, and we wanted to see it grow even more. We wanted to celebrate diversity and create an opportunity for different cultures to showcase themselves. But really, it’s about unity.”

The festival is part of a broader celebration of cultural diversity in Cornwall that has been evident throughout the summer, a themenoted by Canadian Senator Bernadette Clement. “From a diversityperspective, it’s been a good summer here in Cornwall. Starting with Filipino Heritage Month in June, Afro Et Diversité, Pride, and the Akwesasne Pow Wow. It’s been exciting to spend weekends in Lamoureux Park learning about different cultures,” she said. However, Clement also emphasized that while diversity iscelebrated, inclusion requires ongoing effort. “There’s work to be done to ensure people feel included and that they can fully contribute to our community. I worked with local agencies this summer to ensure that residents from the DEV were transitioning into the community,” she added.

MP Eric Duncan praised the festival’s role in fostering connections within the community. “This event happens because we’ve seen more new Canadians and cultural communities grow here. Bringing it all together at Culture Fest helps attract even more new Canadians, showcasing the families, businesses, and groups that are now part of our community.”

Similarly, MPP Nolan Quinn expressed his excitement about the festival’s impact: “The diversity of Cornwall is really highlighted at anevent like this. It’s wonderful to see how far we’ve come as a community and where we’re heading in the future. It’s an exciting event to be part of.”

With live music, dance performances, and activities for all ages, Cornwall Culture Fest 2024 was a resounding success, celebrating the multicultural fabric of this community.