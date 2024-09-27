The Seaway Valley Theatre Company (SVTC) has kicked off its new season with a fundraising production, Sixth and Broadway – The Sequel. Running on select dates between September 27 and October 5, this musical revue features a lineup of the region’s most acclaimed talent.

“This show includes some of the most beloved songs in the musical theatre canon, performed by a host of Cornwall and SDG&A’s finest,” said Paul Aubin of the SVTC.

Directed by Lesley Ellam and Cathy Durham, and produced by Lise Richer, the show promises an evening of unforgettable melodies and performances. The show features well-known local names like Aaron Beaudette, Stéphanie Charette, Gabrielle Leroux, and many more, with musical direction by Penny Bédard.

Proceeds will support SVTC’s building fund and future productions. For full info visit www.svtc.ca/6thandbroadway