SJCSS Students Dazzle in Grease Musical

JASON SETNYK

The cast of St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School lit up the stage earlier this month with a high-octane production of Grease, transforming the SJCSS auditorium into 1950s Rydell High. With poodle skirts, leather jackets, and plenty of hand-jiving, the musical delivered an energetic mix of rock ‘n’ roll and teen drama that had audiences cheering.

Led by Gilles Levac, Head of the Music Department and Specialist High Skills Major for Arts and Culture, the production involved more than 80 student performers and crew. Levac’s passion and leadership were key in bringing out the best in each student-on stage, in the orchestra pit, and behind the scenes.

“Another amazing musical by the St. Joe’s students and staff,” said Karen Torrie-Racine, trustee with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario. “Awesome dedication, commitment, and talent was on display once again! It is so cool that Gilles gets alumni involved in the school production each year. Bravo!”