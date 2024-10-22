Sold-Out Crowd Celebrates April Wine’s Return

Canadian rock legends April Wine made a triumphant return to Aultsville Theatre on October 18, marking their first performance in the city in over a decade. The sold-out crowd was treated to a set of 17 songs, including fan-favorite hits like “Roller,” “I Like to Rock,” and “Just Between You and Me.”

Roy Nichol, the band’s drummer and Cornwall native, captivated the audience with a standout drum solo during “I Like to Rock.” At one point, he drummed with his bare hands, earning cheers from the crowd. Reflecting on the hometown performance, Nichol shared, “I’m always excited to play for my hometown friends and family. It is so nice to see fans who have followed me throughout my career. I even had someone come up to me and say they saw me on the same stage in the late ’70s opening for Max Webster. I’m thankful, and couldn’t be more humbled.”

The concert also featured special moments, including a bass solo by Richard Lanthier on “Crash & Burn.” Additionally, Brian Greenway teamed up with Craig Miller for a harmonica duet, showcasing a unique “shredding” performance reminiscent of guitar solos.

April Wine ended the night with an encore featuring “Tonight is a Wonderful Time” and “Bad Side of the Moon,” with the crowd on their feet, dancing and singing along.

Nichol expressed his gratitude for the band’s new direction with Marc Parent taking on lead vocals following the passing of Myles Goodwyn. “Marc has brought a renewed energy to the band, allowing us to continue to bring the music to our fans and allow me to do what I love,” Nichol said.

Since forming in 1969, April Wine has achieved multiple gold and platinum albums, 11 Juno Award nominations, and induction into both the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Their return to Cornwall was a night of music and nostalgia, cementing their legacy for long-time fans and new audiences alike.