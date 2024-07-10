Spectacular Fireworks and Kim Mitchell Rock Cornwall’s Canada Day

The Cornwall Canada Day celebration on July 1 was remarkable, attracting an estimated 20,000 attendees to Lamoureux Park. The day featured a mix of activities, culminating in a headline performance by Canadian rock icon Kim Mitchell followed by fireworks.

The celebration included a pop-up vendor market, the Optimist Club Beer Garden, and family activities like the Splash Pad and a Kids Zone. Attendees also enjoyed various food trucks and live musical entertainment near the St. Lawrence River.

The musical lineup kicked off after the opening ceremonies and a flyby of the Snowbirds, with performances from artists like Mason Bruyere and Shake the Tree. Kim Mitchell, a multiplatinum, Juno Award-winning rock icon, closed the night with his classic rock anthems before the fireworks commenced.

“This committee has nine people, and it took about six months to throw this together. It takes cooperation with the city, with sponsors, with everyone to pull this off,” said Amanda Brisson, Chair of the Cornwall Canada Day Committee.

Brisson expressed her excitement about the clear skies and the enthusiastic turnout. “Cornwall has not always had the best weather on Canada Day. However, this year, with the clear skies and a full park from very early on in the day until the night, we’re so happy. We can’t tell you how proud we are that Kim Mitchell’s here to play to a full crowd.”

The celebration ended with a spectacular 17-minute fireworks display, leaving attendees in awe. “We’re proud of our fireworks. We have a company that comes in and puts on a beautiful display. I think everybody’s going to love it,” Brisson added.