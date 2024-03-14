Spotlight on Local Talent – Both on stage and behind the scenes

It’s been a busy month at Aultsville Theatre, with local talent taking over our stage with Seaway Valley Theatre Company’s seven performances of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins throughout February, and The Cornwall Community Hospital’s Dancing with the CCH Stars event on March 2, 2024.

To say both were outstanding would be an understatement as I’m sure audiences would agree!

What those in the audience may not realize is the incredible amount of work and huge number of volunteer hours that are invested into these events. From choreography to wardrobe, from hair and makeup to the stage crew, there are countless people behind the scenes that are contributing to the incredible shows that we see come together onstage at Aultsville Theatre. Together, the cast and crew of these shows make the magic happen and can take immense pride in the quality of these performances and their contributions to the local arts and culture scene here in Cornwall.

It’s been an absolutely pleasure to see the community show up to support the incredible talents showcased on stage. With well over 3000 audience members through our doors since February 16 it’s been wonderful to see the community’s enthusiasm in support of homegrown talent.

Throughout the spring, we will continue to see both local and professional talents take to Aultsville Theatre’s stage with magic, comedy and Canadian rock hitmakers The Sheepdogs, all bringing their talents to Cornwall this March!

Tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased through our website at www.aultsvilletheatre.com where you will also find our complete show listings. Additionally, tickets can be purchased at The City of Cornwall’s Box Office locations located at The Benson Centre and The Aquatic Centre or by calling 613-938-9400.