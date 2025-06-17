Spray Paint the Wall at Art Hive

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall’s Art Hive returned to Lamoureux Park this summer, inviting residents of all ages to get creative in a free, inclusive outdoor art studio. Organized by local artist Yafa Goawily in partnership with Your Arts Council (YAC), the Art Hive runs the first and third Saturdays of each month from 2 to 4 p.m. near the splash pad, through September.

“Today we’re having one of our first sessions back again at the park,” said Goawily. “We’re hosting free art activities for everyone in our community… anything we couldn’t do indoors, we’re going to put more glitters, more bubbles. We have new material for the summer.”

Participants can explore mediums like spray paint, clay, and more in a playful, no-pressure setting. “Spray paint is very new for me,” said first-time attendee Lynne Morris. “I think it’s a beautiful thing they’re doing here. It’s a sunny day, there are colours, and space to play-I just had to come check it out.”

All materials are provided, and everyone is welcome to attend.