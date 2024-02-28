St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage March 2nd 2024 Show: Les Rats d’Swompe with Special Guest Claude Plamondon.

The St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage in Morrisburg is presenting the fifth performance in their 2023/24 lineup on Saturday March 2nd at 7 pm with Les Rats d’Swompe.

Originally from Northern and Eastern Ontario, and now based in Ottawa, Les Rats d’Swompe are proud French Canadians, brought together to introduce people to the sound of the traditional violin, call and response songs and the musicality of yesteryear. The group is made up of Yan Leduc (vocals, guitar), Martin Rocheleau (bass), Patrick Pharand (violin), Brandon Girouard (guitar) and Simon Joly (drums) and these young but experienced musicians are one of the few groups to bring Franco-Ontarian folklore to life.

And they do it with a twist! Traditional folk is fused with elements of rock, pop and punk and their popular and energetic live performances have won them repeated Group of the Year Awards at both the Country Music Association of Ontario and the Trille Or Awards.

Described by reviewers as “having fantastic Great Big Sea type vibes, Les Rats are versatile in their sound, and ready to capture your attention, even if you don’t consider yourself fluent in French. The sound is full, fun, and all the pieces fit together like they were meant to be there. There is no language barrier in that – the music is its own language.”

Opening this show is local fan favourite Claude ‘Plum’ Plamondon. Claude is a powerful guitarist and vocalist and he’ll be performing with his fellow ‘Claudes’: Claude Clément on bass and Claude Champagne on guitar. The Three Claudes are widely known in our region for their exceptional musicality and engaged performances – they’re going to be a great warm up on what is sure to be a high energy evening.

Tickets for this show are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Advance tickets available on the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage website here: https://www.st-lawrencestage.com/shows.html

The St. Lawrence Stage presents its performance in Morrisburg’s Upper Canada Playhouse at 12320 Cty Rd 2, Morrisburg. Show time is 7 pm, and door open by 6.30.