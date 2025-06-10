Steeped in Support for Alzheimer Society

June 10, 2025 at 8 h 00 min
Steeped in Support for Alzheimer Society
On the left, Donna MacGillivray and Emily MacLeod; on the right, José Martin and Claudine Trottier ready for tea at the Cline House fundraiser. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Over 40 people gathered at the Cline House Gallery on May 28 for an afternoon tea “steeped in love and fun,” raising funds in support of the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall and District. The event was inspired by the gallery’s current exhibit, Lest We Forget-About My Mother, by Cynthia Van Frank-a deeply personal exploration of dementia through portrait and still-life paintings.

“The exhibition is very touching and kind of universal to all people who have been on this journey,” said Emily MacLeod, Visual Arts Coordinator at the Cline House. “It made perfect sense to team up with the Alzheimer Society to do a fundraiser.”

Attendees enjoyed a variety of teas, homemade scones, and tea sandwiches, with each guest leaving with a prize. “We love it,” said Donna MacGillivray, Executive Director of the Alzheimer Society. “The work really is on them-we get to show up, enjoy the fun, and reap some financial benefits for our programs.”

Funds raised will support local dementia care and education initiatives.

