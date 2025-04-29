Steven Page show at Playhouse sold out

The St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage is ending its 2024-2025 season on a high note with a sold-out performance by former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page May 3 at the Upper Canada Playhouse.

Page, touring with his trio featuring Craig Northey and Kevin Fox, brings songs from his solo album Excelsior along with crowd favourites like “Brian Wilson” and “If I Had A Million Dollars.” Opening the night is Ottawa-based musician and music therapist Landon A.R. Coleman, who previously performed in the venue’s Intimate Acoustics series.

The season began and ended with sold-out shows, including a popular October performance by Celtic music legends Leahy.

“Even where we don’t sell out a show, audience enthusiasm has been incredibly high this year,” said Artistic Director Sandra Whitworth Whitworth. “I am regularly stopped in the lobby by patrons thanking us for introducing them to musicians they had not heard about before, but now have them in constant rotation.”

While tickets for the Steven Page show are sold out, those still hoping to attend can email info@st-lawrencestage.com to be added to the waitlist. If any seats become available, waitlisted patrons will be contacted directly by the venue.