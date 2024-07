July 19 is Stick Out Your Tongue Day

Playfully expressing rebellion or conveying a cheeky jest, this non-verbal gesture adds a dash of spontaneous charm.

Whether in playful banter or a rather rude gesture, sticking out your tongue is a way of engaging with other people. And while most adults might have gotten out of the habit of doing this on the regular, today is a special day for it. It’s time to celebrate Stick Out Your Tongue Day!

