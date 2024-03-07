Still some spots left—Join Ontario Power Generation and our community partners this March Break for some fun, FREE educational programs.

Whether you are interested in science and technology, art or environmental research, the Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre has something for you.

All events require pre-registration. Individual registration links are available in the schedule of events below, or you can check out our registration calendar.

When: Daily from March 11-15, 2024.  See schedule.

Where: Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre, 2500 Second Street West, Cornwall, ON

Cost: FREE

Pre-register: Yes

 

Schedule of events

All programs are family-friendly and FREE.

 

Bring Back the Wild with Earth Rangers and OPG!
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Show #1: 9:00 a.m to 9:30 a.m.
Show #2: 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Show #3: 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Join Echo the Barn Owl for an experience your family won’t forget. This unique and up-close encounter with the awesome animal ambassadors from Earth Rangers will leave you educated and inspired to help protect animals in the wild.  Recommended for all ages.
Please plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to your scheduled. Showtimes are approximately 30 minutes.
Register today. Space is limited.

Register for Show #1

Register for Show #2

Register for Show #3

 

March Break Winter Walk and Workshop
Friday, March 15, 2024
Session #1: 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m.
Session #2: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Session #3: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Join staff from the Raisin Region Conservation Authority for a guided snowshoe, or hiking adventure, in and around the woods near the OPG Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre! Warm up afterwards with hot chocolate while enjoying a variety of fun educational activities inside the Centre. Learn all about winter tree identification, watersheds, biodiversity, conservation practices, identifying wildlife tracks, and more!
Please note that some of the programming may be altered due to weather. Organizers recommend that guests plan to arrive 10 minutes prior to their session.
Recommended for all ages.  Register today. Space is limited.
Book your spot today by clicking one of the three time slots available!

Register for Session #1

Register for Session #2

Register for Session #3

