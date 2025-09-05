Summer Reading Club Sees Big Success

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Public Library’s Summer Reading Club has wrapped up for another year, marking a successful return to pre-pandemic participation levels. With just over 420 participants across three age groups, the program collected more than 4,300 ballots through reading challenges and themed activities.

“The Summer Reading Club was a complete success! We made a few changes, compared to last year, and we’re happy with the results,” said Frank Burelle, Community Engagement Co-Ordinator and Programming at the Cornwall Public Library. “We brought back book reports, and the participants enjoyed it. Our participation levels have returned to pre-covid numbers and we’re thrilled.”

This year’s theme, “Libraries Through the Ages,” guided programs that explored library history across different decades. Winners included Sami Tazi (3-5), Luna Archambault (6-9), and Andra Sebin (10-13).

“The Rotary Club of Cornwall has sponsored this important program for a number of years,” said Rotary representative Heather Megill. “Children can participate in a variety of activities, including reading, games, and crafts, which assist them in retaining their reading skills through the summer.”