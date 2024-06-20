June 20 is Summer Solstice .

Every year, the Earth celebrates the summer solstice on the longest day and shortest night of the year, which officially kicks off the summer season. And this day actually occurs twice a year depending on its location: in the Northern Hemisphere, the solstice is usually celebrated on June 20th or 21st and, for the Southern Hemisphere, it usually falls on December 21st or 22nd. Throughout its long history, aside from marking the changing of seasons, the summer solstice has also meant different things in different cultures, but all of them have mostly agreed that it signified a period of renewal, growth, and plentiness since it was tied to agriculture and good fortune in general.

