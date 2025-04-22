SVTC brings suspense to the stage with Burn

The Seaway Valley Theatre Company is set to launch its latest production, Burn, a gripping psychological thriller by Ottawa-based playwright John Muggleton. Directed by Cameron MacPhee in his SVTC directorial debut, the play runs from April 25 to May 11 at the Seaway Valley Theatre on Sixth Street East.

The story follows long-time friends Robert, Samira, and David, who reunite after the death of their friend Paul, a famous horror writer. When Paul’s estranged daughter arrives with a mysterious package, eerie secrets begin to unravel — some possibly connected to the disappearance of Robert’s wife. With a series of twists and unsettling revelations, Burn promises to keep audiences on edge.

Mariela Ortiz-Maxwell plays Samira, a sharp and layered character. “Rehearsals are so exciting,” said Ortiz-Maxwell. “This is a challenging script, which makes it all the more rewarding. I’m lucky to be working with some very talented castmates, director, and crew!”

Reflecting on her character, she added, “Samira is a complicated woman. I love trying to decipher her, and bringing her to life has been an amazing journey. She is a lawyer—bringing that energy to the stage has been fun! I think I’m most excited about the audience and how they will react to the twists and turns!”

Burn will be performed at 30 Sixth St. East in Cornwall, April 25, 26, May 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances April 27, May 4, and 11 at 2 p.m. A special dinner theatre performance will take place May 3, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and the show at 7:30 p.m. The production concludes with a Lunch Theatre May 11; doors open at noon, lunch is served at 12:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 2 p.m. Reserved seating can be purchased online at svtc.theticketwicket.ca or by phone at 613-933-3998. Tickets may also be available at the door, but early purchase is strongly encouraged. The venue is wheelchair accessible with advance notice. Please note, the play contains coarse language and mature subject matter.