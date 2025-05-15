Tacos and Trivia raise funds

Danielle McCormick, Public Educator and Volunteer Coordinator, and Debbie Fortier, Executive Director of Maison Baldwin House, joined by game show host Chris Chalette and entertainer James Hardiment at the Cinco de Mayo Tacos and Trivia fundraiser in support of the shelter. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

An enthusiastic crowd at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 on Monday, May 5, enjoyed a festive evening of tacos and trivia while raising funds for a critical cause. The Cinco de Mayo-themed event, hosted by Rockstar Party, brought together local residents, businesses, and entertainers in support of Maison Baldwin House and its new Human Trafficking Residential Program.

Attendees enjoyed a gourmet taco meal prepared by Chef Chris Barque, followed by a fun trivia game show filled with humour, music, and audience interaction. The night’s energy was driven by game show host Chris Chalette and entertainer James Hardiment, with special thanks to Rockstar Party’s dedicated team of volunteers.

“A lot of humour, witty questions, and side games really help get the crowd involved,” said Chalette. “It makes it more of a game show than just trivia.”

Hardiment, who co-hosted the evening’s entertainment, said events like this are part of his long-standing passion for community-based entertainment. “I’ve done it for many years — probably since high school — and I love being part of something fun that makes a difference.”

The winning team, Baldwin’s Beauties, took top trivia honours, but the real prize was the awareness and funds raised for women and children fleeing domestic violence and human trafficking.

Event organizer and Rockstar Party CEO Rodney Rivette said the collaboration with Maison Baldwin House felt fitting. “We had great synergy with Debbie and Danielle. It’s part of our mandate to help build the community, and this is a great way to do that,” he said. “Cinco de Mayo has always been a vibrant, fun time when I played in the United States— great food, great energy.”

Danielle McCormick, Public Educator and Volunteer Coordinator at Maison Baldwin House, expressed her gratitude to the team and supporters. “Huge thank you to Rodney and his team for supporting the shelter’s new Human Trafficking Residential Program,” she said. “Everyone had so much fun, and the food was delicious!”

With generous contributions from sponsors like Cornwall Centre Volkswagen and Val’s Diner, the event brought the community together for an important cause.

