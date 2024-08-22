Teen Summer Send-Off Showcases Youth Talent

August 22, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 29 min on August 21, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Teen Summer Send-Off Showcases Youth Talent
Dolev Klein, Ella Hopkins, organizer Cassandra Forget, and Owen Wilson dancing to the song “YMCA” at the Bandshell (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The first-ever Teen Summer Send-Off at Lamoureux Park, organized by the Social Development Council of Cornwall, brought teens and families together on August 15th for an evening of music, creativity, and fun. The event, free to attend, featured a range of activities and performances, including a talent showcase, a belly dance workshop, and a DJ set by DJ Mega Saturn.

Cassandra Forget, an organizer, highlighted the event’s purpose: “The idea behind it is to get kids out in a positive space to participate in different workshops and enjoy some great entertainment. This is the first of hopefully more to come.”

Attendees also enjoyed creative workshops like Indigenous beading, graffiti-style painting, and tie-dye, along with interactive sessions like karaoke. “It’s all about bringing the community together in a positive space where everyone can enjoy themselves,” Forget added.

The event, supported by the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund, provided a safe and engaging environment for local youth.

