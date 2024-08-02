Teens craft characters at Art Workshop

On July 26, local artist Catherine Lalonde hosted a free teen art workshop at Cline House Studio, focusing on character creation for youth aged 11 to 17. Another session is scheduled for August 30, providing a unique opportunity for young artists to explore character design under Lalonde’s expert guidance.

Catherine Lalonde, a Museum of Civilization lead architect and former art teacher in Thunder Bay, emphasized the importance of creative activities for youth. “When I was in Thunder Bay, there were a lot of youth from low-income families who needed extra support and activities that are creative, constructive, and character-building,” Lalonde said. “These activities allow them to express themselves in different ways.”

The workshop delved into various aspects of character creation. “We’re getting them to think about what a character is, how we use a character, and what defines a character,” Lalonde explained. “We’ll start by creating the framework of the character, understanding proportions, and then adding layers to show unique factors. Consistency is important if they want to eventually make a comic or story with this character.”

For those interested in the next session on August 30, registration can be completed online as space is limited. The workshop was made possible by the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund, awarded by Public Safety Canada and managed by the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area.