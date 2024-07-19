Teens Get Creative at Cartooning Workshop

July 19, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 38 min on July 11, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Teens Get Creative at Cartooning Workshop
Frank Burelle checking on student progress and giving helpful drawing tips. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Cornwall Public Library recently hosted its “Cartooning for Big Kids” workshop on July 8, welcoming participants aged 14 and up to explore the basics of cartooning. The event, led by artist, cartoonist, and Cornwall Public Library Community Engagement Coordinator Frank Burelle, aimed to accommodate both beginners and experienced artists looking to try a new style.

“I start with the basics. Super simple stuff, and I walk them through the drawings step by step,” said Burelle. “As the session progresses, I like to keep it dynamic with a lot of back and forth, so we often end up drawing things I hadn’t thought of. It’s fun.”

Burelle tailored the workshop to various skill levels, allowing rookies to keep it simple while giving experienced artists the freedom to modify their drawings. “What I hope they take away from the session is more faith in their skills as cartoonists and a deeper appreciation of the art itself,” Burelle added.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SDG Library goes fines-free
A&E Plus

SDG Library goes fines-free

In a move to provide more equitable and accessible service, SDG Library has eliminated overdue library fines as of June 25, 2024. Past fines have been forgiven. SDG Library…