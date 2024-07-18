Teens Take Spotlight at Musical Theatre Dance Workshop

July 18, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 22 min on July 9, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Teens Take Spotlight at Musical Theatre Dance Workshop
Dancer, actor, and artist Mariela Maxwell leads a dance theatre workshop lesson. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area kicked off its free Youth Musical Theatre Dance Workshops on July 8 at the Benson Centre. Led by Mariela Maxwell, the workshops aim to engage youth aged 11 to 17 in the community through dance and theatre.

“We are offering free youth dance workshops from the ages of 11 to 17,” Maxwell said. “It’s something for kids to do that’s free, and that gets them active and more in the community.”

The workshops, funded by the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund, incorporate musical theatre, which combines acting and high-energy dance. “Musical theatre is a little bit of acting,” Maxwell explained. It focuses on expression and emotions like most dance moves but adds more of the acting aspect.”

The next session is on July 22. Participants must arrive ten minutes before 6 p.m., bring dance or running shoes and a reusable water bottle, and no registration is required.

