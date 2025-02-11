 The Pickheads strike the right chord

Local trio The Pickheads delivered another crowd-pleasing performance on January 31, 2025, at Carrots N’ Dates in downtown Cornwall. Known for their unique take on classic favourites, contemporary hits, and deep cuts, the band has built a strong following with their jam band style and energetic performances at events like Ribfest and Arts in the Park.

Comprised of Frank Burelle, Greg Taylor, and Mike Petrynka, The Pickheads craft their setlists based on songs they enjoy playing, rather than solely focusing on crowd-pleasers.

“We pick songs that we like to play and that we believe we can play well,” said Burelle. “We adapt them to our strengths.”

The band has one original song, “A Very Good Night,” which Burelle described as capturing the feeling of unwinding with the right people after a stressful day. While they haven’t recorded an albumyet, they have aspirations to perform at folk festivals.

“My dream is to have four or five originals and play the side stages at folk festivals in the area,” Burelle said. “I have 14 written, but only one that’s stage-ready.”

Next up for The Pickheads is March 12, 2025, when they open for The Celtic Kitchen Party at La Maison Tavern in Cornwall.

“They’re a full-on, Celtic two-steppy kitchen party,” Burelle said. “We played Ribfest together, and they reached out to us to open for them. It’s going to be a great time.”

For more updates on The Pickheads, follow them on social media or catch them at their next live show.