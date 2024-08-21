The Shiners Shine Bright at Arts in the Park

On August 13, about 100 people gathered at Lamoureux Park for another installment of the beloved Arts in the Park concert series. The Shiners, led by frontman Eric Willison, delivered a crowd-pleasing performance, mixing original songs with their signature roots rock, East Coast, and Americana sound.

“I’m really happy that Arts in the Park continues year after year,” said Willison. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come out and have a nice evening in the park and listen to live music.”

Willison shared that the band has been working on new material since the pandemic, with plans to refocus on recording later this year. “We’ve got some songs waiting in the wings,” he added, hinting at a more rock ‘n’ roll direction for the band’s future work.

Arts in the Park concluded its 2024 season on August 28 with a final performance by Revival.