Thousands March at Cornwall Pride

The 2024 Diversity Cornwall Pride Festival kicked off with a colorful parade on July 20th, followed by a festival at Lamoureux Park, drawing a large and supportive crowd. Attendees waved rainbow flags and chanted, “Trans rights are human rights” as they walked up Sydney by the mall and library and down Pitt Street past Cornwall City Hall and the police station. The march concluded at the park, where a day of music, drag, food, and festivities awaited.

Mayor Justin Towndale highlighted the significance of such events amid increasing challenges faced by the 2SLGBTQ+ community. “It’s amazing to see such a large turnout,” Towndale stated. “We’re seeing a rise in legislation targeting people of the community and an increase in violent attacks against members of the community. Recently, in Halifax, there were attacks on gay couples, which is completely unacceptable. There’s no place for that anywhere, especially here in Canada. We are not immune to hate in our community. It’s great to see everyone here supporting Pride and the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Events like this are crucial, especially given the recent global events. Pride is essential for visibility and solidarity.”

Senator Bernadette Clement shared poignant reflections from the Senate, emphasizing the importance of joy and celebration while acknowledging ongoing struggles. “We kicked off June with a big celebration,” Clement remarked, recalling speeches by various senators. Take all the joy and celebration today and hold it in your hearts because you’re going to need it, and guess what? Other people need it, too. Other people are struggling—marginalized groups, racialized groups, people who feel disrespected and not included.”

Liz Quenville, President of Diversity Cornwall, underscored the community’s growth and the ongoing fight for rights. “We have received more support this year for our festival and our programs and services than ever before,” she said. “But despite the incredible support and excitement of the day, we cannot forget the reasons we march every year. We’re seeing policies introduced in several provinces that restrict the rights of trans folks, putting our community’s most marginalized members at further risk. We need to continue to show up and stand up for the rights of our trans and non-binary community members and demand the same from our political leaders.”

The festival featured a performance by Shawnee Kish, a two-spirit Mohawk artist, alongside various activities, vendor booths, and entertainment. One of the highlights was the “So You Think You Can Drag” contest, an amateur drag competition, making it another memorable celebration of Pride in Cornwall.