Three sisters fight eviction in French play

Cornwall’s Centre Charles-Émile-Claude (CCÉC) and Théâtre de L’Amalgame are set to bring laughter and heartfelt moments to the Seaway Valley Theatre with their latest production, Au Pensionnat des Toujours Jeunes. Directed by Pauline Laneville, the dark comedy which runs from March 21-30 explores themes of aging, housing insecurity, and resilience.

Written by Jérôme Dubois and adapted by Laneville, Nancye Labrecque, and Robert Poirier, the play follows three elderly sisters determined to stay in their longtime home despite the landlords’ plans to sell. Their fight for independence soon clashes with the new owners’ strict vision of a senior residence designed to create centenarians.

The play is part of Mémoire en Scène – Théâtre du CCÉC, a project supported by the Government of Canada, ACFO SDG, and Patrimoine Canada. Laneville, now in her second year directing adult actors, is excited to bring this contemporary story to life.

“The play we did last year was by the same author, and because he’s been so flexible with adaptations, we wanted to work with his material again,” Laneville explained. “We laughed so much last year, and this one really caught our attention because of its relevance. With so many stories about evictions and housing insecurity, we felt it was a good subject for this time.”

While Au Pensionnat des Toujours Jeunes delves into serious issues, Laneville describes it as a dark comedy that blends humour with emotional depth. “People will go through many emotions — not just laugh out loud, but also experience the more tender moments of the play,” she said.

With a cast of seven, including Sylvie Belhumeur, Anne-Marie Paquette, and Alain St-Arnaud, Laneville credits the production’s success to the dedication of her team. “Everyone is so engaged and generous with their time and efforts. It makes the experience really worthwhile as a director.”

Laneville believes theatre provides a welcome escape while also encouraging deeper thought, making this production particularly engaging. “Theatre allows people to step away from their own lives for a bit and dive into someone else’s world,” she said. “Prepare to be entertained — and touched.”

Au Pensionnat des Toujours Jeunes will run for six performances, with shows March 21 and 28 at 7 p.m. and March 22, 23, 29, and 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at lamalgamedesarts.ca or by calling 613-362-0931.