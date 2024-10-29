Tijuana Bibles’ Merch Hot off Stacey Case’s Press

The Tijuana Bibles, the masked, high-octane surf-punk band from Toronto, are roaring back for their 25th anniversary with a new vinyl album, Undefeated: The Best of The Bibles. Known for their wild performances and surreal, luchador-inspired personas, the band will deliver a party-filled comeback with three special shows this fall in Toronto, Hamilton, and London.

What might surprise local residents of Cornwall is the connection between the band and Stacey Case—a screen printer and filmmaker who has lived in Cornwall for several years. Case, whose creative journey began in Toronto, has resumed his role as the band’s go-to merch designer, producing new t-shirts and album art for their 25th-anniversary release.

“The band started in ’97 to create soundtracks for my silent, black-and-white films,” Case recalls. “They played live at film festivals, but then things really took off, and they ended up touring Europe five times.” Though the band officially retired in 2007, their underground sound and antics have kept fans loyal over the years.

Now, with the release of their greatest hits album through Hyperopia Records, Case is excited to be part of the band’s revival. “I’ve always been their merch guy,” he explains. “So when they asked me to design the new t-shirts and album layout, I jumped right in. We collaborated with Amrastyle, a tattoo artist from Mexico City, to capture the band’s lucha libre vibe in the artwork. Printing the merch has been a blast—t-shirts, patches, stickers, you name it.”

The Undefeated album, which compiles tracks from four albums and three singles, also introduces a fresh lineup, including Puerto Rican musician Chico Suave and a new dancer, Gorilla Loco Jr. “It’s going to be incredible to see the new blood on stage,” Case says. “I can’t wait to be there 1,000%.”

Over the years, The Tijuana Bibles have cultivated a unique identity, blending Mexican influences with their unmistakable punk edge.

“The Tijuana Bibles are Canada’s rudos—the bad guys—of lucha libre rock ‘n’ roll, and Mexico loves it,” Case adds with a grin. “This album is just volume one; the best is still to come.”

Cornwall residents can take pride knowing that Case’s creative expertise, honed through decades in the punk and film scenes, now fuels the band’s triumphant return. With shows kicking off October 31, fans can expect the same chaotic, energetic performances that have defined The Tijuana Bibles’ legacy.

The music video for the Tijuana Bibles song “The Gorilla Stomp” shot by Stacey Case on Super8 film can be viewed on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6qEo-bXAjR0?si=K-AhZ0ZtlutACLhD