Tunes and Tattoos Market Event Debuts

On July 13, Bud’s Records hosted its first Tunes & Tattoos market event at 375 Eleventh Street East, featuring $20 records, tattoos from a van, local vendors, food, and live music.

“Our event is with Peace Machine Tattoo and other vendors like DG Vintage, Phoenix Bath & Beauty, and Ckfx3d Printing. We’re hosting a different market,” said Jason Lavoie, owner of Bud’s Records. It’s our first market here at the Leduc Shopping Centre, and we’re just trying to make it happen for the first time.”

Lavoie shared the inspiration behind the event: “Kayla from Peace Machine Tattoo came up to us, and we’ve been thinking about it for a while. We had the space here for a market, so Kayla helped us set it up. She reached out to other vendors, and here we are with many people.”

The event also featured a live performance by Señorita Sin, which Lavoie praised. “It was fantastic having Señorita Sin play! It was awesome, a great turnout. I’m happy that they came down and played,” he stated.