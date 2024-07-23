Tunes and Tattoos Market Event Debuts

July 23, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 37 min on July 16, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Tunes and Tattoos Market Event Debuts
Buds Records co-owner Jason Lavoie, Kayla Clermont of Peace Machine Tattoo, and Buds Records co-owner Emily Restoule. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

On July 13, Bud’s Records hosted its first Tunes & Tattoos market event at 375 Eleventh Street East, featuring $20 records, tattoos from a van, local vendors, food, and live music.

“Our event is with Peace Machine Tattoo and other vendors like DG Vintage, Phoenix Bath & Beauty, and Ckfx3d Printing. We’re hosting a different market,” said Jason Lavoie, owner of Bud’s Records. It’s our first market here at the Leduc Shopping Centre, and we’re just trying to make it happen for the first time.”

Lavoie shared the inspiration behind the event: “Kayla from Peace Machine Tattoo came up to us, and we’ve been thinking about it for a while. We had the space here for a market, so Kayla helped us set it up. She reached out to other vendors, and here we are with many people.”

The event also featured a live performance by Señorita Sin, which Lavoie praised. “It was fantastic having Señorita Sin play! It was awesome, a great turnout. I’m happy that they came down and played,” he stated.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Sprinkle Day
A&E Plus

Sprinkle Day

July 23 is Sprinkle Day Did you know that there was a day dedicated just to those tiny, colorful bits that make desserts a bit more special? Yes, we’re talking about sprinkles! Imagine…