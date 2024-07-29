Turning Pages at Lost Villages Book Fair

Turning Pages at Lost Villages Book Fair
Organizer and author Joy Ann P. Seguin showing off her book "Is Advocating a Crime?" at the Book Fair. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The first SDG&A Lost Villages Book Fair took place on July 21 at the Lost Villages Museum in Alt Park near Long Sault, Ontario. The event featured 27 local authors from the area, showcasing a variety of genres, including non-fiction, fiction, mystery, romance, and children’s books.

Organizer Joy Ann P. Seguin, author of “Is Advocating a Crime?”, expressed her excitement, saying, “We’re going to have entertainment and food, compliments of MP Eric Duncan and MPP Nolan Quinn. They are having their constituency picnic this afternoon, so we’re all working together as partners and having a grand old day.”

Reflecting on her book’s impact, Joy shared, “It has helped a lot of families avoid going through what my family went through. The advocating paid off. The service provider has done a 180° turn and is now working well with families.”

Joy was hopeful about the event’s success, stating, “I’m amazed! I had no idea how many local authors there were. We had hoped for maybe 12, but we have 27. It will be acknowledging the local talent that we have in our own communities, showing them off, and featuring them.”

