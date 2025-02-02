Unique Finds at Winter Wonderland Vendor Show

The Winter Wonderland Vendor Show transformed the Best Western into a bustling marketplace January 26.

“We aim to provide variety,” said organizer Mitch Gagne. “Our shows include everything from jewelry to plants, custom tumblers, clothing, and more. We work to ensure exclusivity by minimizing overlap between vendors, which makes it more exciting for attendees.”

Among the vendors was Veronique Landry from Ingleside, owner of The Garden Tea Party, a mother-daughter home business she runs with her daughter, Jessica Moore. The business specializes in organic soy candles poured into vintage teacups. “Each candle is decorated with pressed or dried flowers, matched to the design of the teacup,” explained Landry. “We source our materials from auctions, downsizing sales, and flea markets, ensuring each piece is unique and beautiful.”