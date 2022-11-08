Vagabond Theatre Awarded at EODL One-Act Play Festival

Vagabond Theatre of Cornwall is pleased to announce that once again, it has been rewarded for its production abilities at the Eastern Ontario Drama League (EODL) One-Act Play festival.

Vagabond Theatre production was “The Butleress” by Nick Stoller, produced by Dan Youmelle, directed by Jenny Dagenais, stage managed by Nancy Gagné, and featuring Jill Underwood, Krystal Taillon, Alison Latimer and Rebecca Sorrell-Forrester. The radio voice was played by Bill Kingston. Assisting with production were Jenny Dagenais (sound) and Grant Rezo and Bruce Manzer (set construction).

The Adjudicator’s ‘Award for Physical Theatre’ was presented to the company at the EODL Awards ceremony; in addition, the production was nominated for three other awards: ‘Costume design’, and ‘Ensemble playing’, as well as an ‘Acting-comedy’ nomination for Jill Underwood. Locally, the play was presented on Oct 28-29-30 at the Optimist’s clubhouse.

Hosted by Creative Force Theatre at the historic Flato Academy Theatre, the 2022 EODL one-act play festival was held in Lindsay ON. Over Friday and Saturday, Nov 4-5, nine one-act plays were presented with the awards ceremony being held on Sunday Nov 6th. Each session of 3 plays was adjudicated by Janet Kish, a former curriculum leader at the Claude Watson Arts School in Toronto and an adjudicator at the National Theatre School Drama Festival.

The other theatre companies in the competitive festival were: Creative Force Theatre, Lindsay Little Theatre, Studio Theatre Perth, Ottawa Little Theatre, Theatre Night in Merrickville, Kanata Acting Studio, Brockville Theatre Guild, Domino Theatre (Kingston) and Vagabond Theatre.

Further information, please contact: info@vagabondtheatrecornwall.com or Dan Youmelle at 613 938-1930