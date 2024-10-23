Whiskey Tasting Event Supports Local Art Programming

Whiskey Tasting Event Supports Local Art Programming
Betty Healey, Mary MacDonald, and Keitha Fischer enjoy a toast during the Cline House Gallery's whiskey-tasting fundraiser, an evening dedicated to celebrating art and community. (Photo : Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cline House Gallery recently hosted a memorable evening of whiskey tasting to celebrate the life and artistry of Glengarry’s beloved artist, Stuart McCormick, while raising funds for community programs. The event on October 19, led by local whiskey aficionado Frank McDonald, featured sixcurated whiskey samples paired with charcuterie plates, all enjoyed amidMcCormick’s evocative landscapes.

Karen Torrie-Racine, a board member of Friends of Cline House, explained the significance of the night. “Stuart McCormick is a wonderful artist from Glengarry, no longer with us, unfortunately, but tonight we’re showing off his artwork and at the same time hosting a scotch tasting event.”

The evening also highlighted McCormick’s upcoming induction into the Arts Hall of Fame later this month. “Because Stuart was Scottish, and with his connection to the Highland Games and Scottish heritage, we wanted to do something special,” Torrie-Racine said.

Proceeds from the event will support student and senior workshops at the gallery. “The money we’re raising tonight will go toward programming for students and seniors, ensuring that the gallery remains a vibrant space for all ages,” Torrie-Racine added.

