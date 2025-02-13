Winter Fun at Aultsville Theatre!

With the first month of 2025 now behind us, we find ourselves reflecting on a fabulous start to the year here at Aultsville Theatre thanks to the success of the relaunch of the Aultsville FilmFest January 24-26th. It was a fantastic weekend of celebration as film returned to Aultsville Theatre for the first time since 2020. The theme of TRUCE (Tolerance, Respect, Understanding, Compassion and Empathy) brought four impactful films giving unique insights into the human experience to audiences sparking important conversations.

A big thank you to all who supported the relaunch of the Aultsville FilmFest! It was a great way to start the year, and we cannot thank our dedicated volunteers, supporters and sponsors enough for helping us bring this event back to our community. We look forward to watching it grow in the coming years!

Kicking off February was the load-in for Seaway Valley Theatre Company’s All Shook Up and after having a behind-the-scenes look at their sets I can tell you that fans of the 50’s are in for a great time at this show! I cannot wait to see the talented team from SVTC on stage again for seven performances beginning with Opening Night on February 14th. If you haven’t gotten your tickets for this show, I assure you that you won’t want to miss it! A friendly reminder that tickets to All Shook Up are available online or by calling SVTC directly and are not available at City Box Office Locations.

We’ve got plenty more entertainment in store for local audiences and we encourage you to keep an eye on our website or follow us online on Facebook and Instagram to keep informed on many options for entertainment over the coming months.

Thank you for your continued support of arts and culture right here at home!