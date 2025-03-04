Words of Art : Creativity inspires creativity

The Cline House Gallery hosted its third annual Words of Art event recently, bringing together writers and artists in a unique celebration of creative expression.

The event, originally proposed by writers Lisa Gray and Lorna Foreman in collaboration with the Cornwall and Area Writers Group, has grown beyond its founding members to include participants from across the region. Each year, writers select a piece from the Annual Juried Exhibition in January and craft a written work inspired by it, exploring the intersection of visual and literary art.

“Art has the power to evoke stories, emotions, and new ways of seeing the world, and it’s always exciting to witness how creativity sparks creativity,” said Emily MacLeod, Visual Arts Coordinator at the Cline House Gallery. “Exploring the dialogue between visual and literary expression in a welcoming community space allows writers, artists, and guests to connect in a really meaningful way.”

This year’s event saw overwhelming interest, with a lineup at the door on opening day as writers rushed to claim their inspiration. Due to time constraints, participation is limited to 20 writers, but organizers are considering ways to expand next year’s event to accommodate growing demand.