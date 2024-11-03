Workshop on Oils and Exploring Reflections with Ian Griffiths

Local artists had the opportunity to explore the world of oils with Ian Griffiths during his workshop at the Cline House Gallery on Saturday, October 26. Griffiths, who won the “People’s Choice Award” at the gallery’s last juried show, offered an introductory course focusing on oils and water-mixable oils, providing techniques accessible to beginners and experienced artists alike.

Griffiths, an accomplished visual artist and educator, reflected on his teaching philosophy during an interview. “I spent 35 years teaching in Montreal, helping students build confidence through art,” he said. “I wanted them to see the art room as a space free from pressure—where they could express themselves and develop visual literacy.”

In the workshop, Griffiths emphasized foundational techniques for transitioning from drawing with charcoal to painting on canvas. “I plan to show participants how they can apply brushwork and painting techniques to achieve realistic effects, but also how those same skills are transferable to different artistic styles,” he explained.

With a background spanning printmaking, stained glass, and photography, Griffiths now focuses primarily on oil and acrylic painting. “I enjoy painting objects with reflections—like old toasters and coffee pots—and exploring the distortions in those reflections,” he shared. “When you look at my work, you might start to get lost in the play of light and shapes, reflecting not only the subject but also a piece of yourself.”

The workshop was praised as an engaging and insightful experience by those who attended.