World Cancer Day

February 4, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 07 min on January 3, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
World Cancer Day

February 4th is World Cancer Day.

Cancer is a powerful adversary, but the bravery and resilience of those who battle it are equally formidable and inspiring.

It is hard to find a person in society today who has not been touched by cancer in some way, either directly or indirectly. World Cancer Day hopes to honor those who are fighting and those who have been lost to this dreadful disease. This unique day of remembrance and determination aims to help people understand more about cancer and inspire them to take action so that hopefully one day there will be many in society who are not touched by cancer.

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE
A&E Plus

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF FEBRUARY 4 TO 10, 2024   The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries   ARIES Unexpected circumstances could cause delays. Give yourself…

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE
A&E Plus

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF OCTOBER 1 TO 7, 2023 The luckiest signs this week: Gemini, Cancer and Leo   ARIES If you do your work wholeheartedly, your efforts won’t go unnoticed; you…

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE
A&E Plus

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 17 TO 23, 2023   The luckiest signs this week: Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius   ARIES You must make changes at home and work to help…