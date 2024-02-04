February 4th is World Cancer Day.

Cancer is a powerful adversary, but the bravery and resilience of those who battle it are equally formidable and inspiring.

It is hard to find a person in society today who has not been touched by cancer in some way, either directly or indirectly. World Cancer Day hopes to honor those who are fighting and those who have been lost to this dreadful disease. This unique day of remembrance and determination aims to help people understand more about cancer and inspire them to take action so that hopefully one day there will be many in society who are not touched by cancer.

