World Chimpanzee Day

July 14, 2024
SEAWAY NEWS
July 14 is World Chimpanzee Day

These incredibly clever and delightfully social little primates are adorable to look at and fascinating to experience in person. Sadly, the populations of chimpanzees have gotten smaller and smaller due a variety of factors, and today all four of the subspecies of chimpanzees are on the endangered list.

World Chimpanzee Day is here to raise awareness regarding these fascinating creatures while encouraging humans to learn more about these primates. In addition, this day encourages people to advocate for and protect chimps, working to ensure a hopeful future for them.

