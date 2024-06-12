June 12 is World Day Against Child Labour.

Addressing the impact of underage employment on youth, fostering awareness for a brighter future without exploitation.

It’s hard to imagine in the modern world that, instead of going to school or being cared for by their families, children are sent to work every day in factories, mines, or other harsh environments. Many more children are recruited into armed conflict, forced into drug trafficking, prostitution or other illicit activities.

Each year, hundreds of millions of boys and girls all over the world are involved in work that prevents them from experiencing some of the basic rights of childhood which include education, play, adequate rest, mental health and more. World Day Against Child Labor works to shed light on and increase public awareness about the plight of these children with the purpose of ending these forms of child abuse and neglect

