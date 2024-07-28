World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly

July 28, 2024
World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly

July 28 is World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly

Grandparents and other elderly people can be the source of vast amounts of experience and insight into the way that the world works. But, sadly, many people in modern society and culture are not necessarily attuned to the wisdom and guidance that can come from having aged people in their lives. It often takes a little time to slow down and listen in order to get some nuggets and stories from an older person, so many younger people tend to just assume that the elderly have little to offer.

World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly is here to show appreciation for older people, to learn to listen to those who have gone before, and to offer them the respect and honor they deserve.

